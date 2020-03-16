Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects

MUMBAI: Amruta Subhash is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Amruta Subhash is now all set to be seen in an upcoming zee5 web series titled Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actress Amruta Subhash has to say about her upcoming web series where she also spoke in detail about the parameters or elements she looks forward to before saying yes to any project.

Amruta Subhash on her web series Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd

Amruta Subhash revealed that the trailer is already getting some amazing responses from the fans and she will be seen playing the character Suman. Suman is someone whose house is stolen for some reason and how she manages to get things aligned is something amazingly shown in the web series. Amruta Subhash also adds that she was fortunate that she was given the entire script and when she was reading the script she was very much into it. It was a very well-written script and she is looking forward to sharing the work with the fans.

Amruta Subhash on similarities between her and the character Suman

Amruta Subhash revealed that there are a few similarities between her and her character Suman in the web series, both Suman and Amruta go silent when they are angry, they will not react at the same time but later they will react in a polite way to the same thing. Amruta Subhash revealed that it was fun playing Suman in the web series and indeed it is one of the characters which will always remain close to her heart.

Amruta Subhash on the parameters or the elements she looks forward to before saying yes to any project

Amrita Subhash said every character has its unique point, and she is looking forward to the uniqueness the character has in any project. Amruta said she was once told by Naseeruddin Shah that if you can't see any conflict in your character then you should not do that character.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MDhvzxQ24E

No doubt the trailer of the web series Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd is already getting some amazing responses from the fans and we look forward to seeing what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming web series which is all set to hit the digital platform zee5 on 8th July.

