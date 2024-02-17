Exclusive! Unmatta and Goa 350 KM actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in Unmatta and Goa 350 KM reportedly will be seen in the movie with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, here is what we know
Vikas Bangar

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively cam to know that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming movie of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in Unmatta and Goa 350 KM reportedly will be seen in the movie with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Also read-Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer

Earlier we heard this news of the movie Prem Ki Shaadi getting shelved and now actor Salman Khan is gearing up for his new movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, well nothing has been released about the movie but the fans are excited to see this amazing collaboration after the movie Kick.

Also the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Exclusive! Adalat and Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in SK21 coming from Kamal Haasan

