Exclusive! Unmatta and Goa 350 KM actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

Tellychakkar has exclusively cam to know that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming movie of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in Unmatta and Goa 350 KM reportedly will be seen in the movie with Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Earlier we heard this news of the movie Prem Ki Shaadi getting shelved and now actor Salman Khan is gearing up for his new movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, well nothing has been released about the movie but the fans are excited to see this amazing collaboration after the movie Kick.

Also the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

