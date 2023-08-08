Exclusive! Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, “They both have different audiences”

Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in Gadar, is also a part of Gadar 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh to speak to him about the clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2.
Utkarsh Sharma

MUMBAI: This week, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is going to clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2. Both movies are sequels to the hit films that were released earlier.

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in Gadar. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Utkarsh and spoke to him about the clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

While talking about it, Sharma said, “I personally feel, they both have different audiences and we all are fans of Akshay ji. Actually, it should be looked at as a celebration. Gadar and Lagaan had come together, recently Barbie and Oppenheimer came together; they celebrated it there (internationally). So, it has been done and can be done now as well.”

“It’s a long weekend; Independence Day weekend. There’s patriotism here, and they have a different subject there. I am glad that he (Akshay Kumar) is coming in Mahadev’s avatar because we now, have the blessings of Him,” he added.

Gadar 2 will mark the Hindi film debut of Simrat Kaur. She has been a part of a few South films, and now, everyone is looking forward to her performance in Gadar 2.

Which film are you excited about, Gadar 2 or OMG 2? Let us know in the comments below…

Exclusive! Utkarsh Sharma on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clash, “They both have different audiences”
