Exclusive! Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra to come together for a movie

Actor Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which is said to be the remake of a popular South movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 19:23
movie_image: 
Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been up front with regards to deliver some exclusive news coming from the entertainment world, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in an upcoming movie, yes you heard right, actors Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotea are all set to collaborate with each other and to be seen in the upcoming movie which will be a remake of popular South movie.

also read Must Read! “My son is the best chef in my house and I am the second best” Akshay Kumar

Well nothing much has been revealed about the movie, but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming project.

How excited are you with this news and to see the actors Varun and Sanya together in a movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Funny! Here’s how Parineeti Chopra reacted when paparazzi commented that she is going to meet ‘Jija Ji’; the actress also gave a hilarious reply when asked about the wedding date

Varun Badola Sanya Malhotra soouth remake Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 19:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat causes trouble in Sahiba and Angad’s life!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her...
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the biggest directors we have in the industry. He has been directing the films for the...
Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a romantic vacation in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and the actors took to her...
Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in the industry, also...
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Delhi airport; netizens troll him for wearing a trench coat, “It’s not snowing in Delhi”
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor always grabs everyone’s attention with his outfits as he is someone who wears simple and...
Recent Stories
Singham Again
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self
Latest Video
Related Stories
Singham Again
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self
Hrithik Roshan
Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon
Nilofar Gesawat
Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva
Ranbir Kapoor
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Delhi airport; netizens troll him for wearing a trench coat, “It’s not snowing in Delhi”
Abrar Zahoor
Exclusive! Neerja actor Abrar Zahoor to be seen in Gadar 2
Parineeti
Funny! Here’s how Parineeti Chopra reacted when paparazzi commented that she is going to meet ‘Jija Ji’; the actress also gave a hilarious reply when asked about the wedding date