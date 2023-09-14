Exclusive! Varun Badola joins Nilofar Gesawat and Sanya Malhotra for movie Mrs

Actor Varun Badola who has been winning the hearts of millions with his movies and series contribution is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 10:41
movie_image: 
Varun Badola

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Badola is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs. yes you heard right actor Varun Badola who has been winning the hearts of millions with his movies and series contribution is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra 

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra)

Well, the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Box office! Dream Girl 2 touched the mark of 100 crore, whereas Jawan refuses to stop, have a look at the collection so far

Varun Badola Varun Badola movies Varun Badola projects Mrs movie Sanya Malhotra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 10:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kundali Bhagya: Romance! Karan holds Preeta's hand during Janmashtami celebration
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Imlie: Oh No! Imlie's truth out in front of Agastya, The latter determined to not let her win
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exclusive! Varun Badola joins Nilofar Gesawat and Sanya Malhotra for movie Mrs
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Anupamaa: Finally! Pakhi returns back home; Vanraj vouches to teach Romil a lesson
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Sumit Arora
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumit Arora
Really! “Bete ko haath lagane se phele…” was not originally a part of the script says film dialogue writer Sumit Arora
Anees Bazmee
Must Read! Anees Bazmee breaks silence on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor being replaced in Welcome To The Jungle, “ Dono hi kirdaar…”
Vicky
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
Shah
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Sunny Deol
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”