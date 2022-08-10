Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”

Vedika Nawani will next be seen in the movie Chatrapathi. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vedika and spoke to her about the movie, her experience of working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda and a lot more...
Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda

MUMBAI : Vedika Nawani has been a part of short films and web series, and she will next be seen in Chatrapathi which stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vedika and spoke to her about the movie, and a lot more...

How excited or nervous are you for Chatrapathi?

I am very excited for Chatrapathi. Oh My God! It’s a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie which was released back in 2005. So, it was an amazing experience, the team and my co-stars were all very sweet and supportive.

Tell us something about your role in the movie.

I am playing Lakshmi, who is one of the youngest characters in the movie. She is in school so she is loved by everyone. She likes to tease her brother and his friends, but apart from that she loves her brother a lot and she knows that he is going to be there for her always. So, I am playing a very challenging and different role in the movie.

How was your experience of working with the whole team and your co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda?

It was great, Vinayak (director) sir told me that I did a great job, and I am going to achieve a lot of things in the future. So, it really made me happy, and it was nice working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sreenivas Bellamkonda is one of the sweetest people; he is very down to earth. We all used to spend time playing cricket after shooting, so it was fun.

Chatrapathi is a remake of Telugu film of the same name. The original movie starred Prabhas in the lead role and it was directed by SS Rajamouli. The Hindi remake will release on 12th May 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

