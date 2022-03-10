Exclusive! Veer Savarkar and Balika Vadhu actor Shailendra Gaur roped in for upcoming movie Gadar 2

MUMBAI : Ever since the announcement of Gadar 2 was made, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the sequel as the prequel has created a strong mark in Bollywood. The fans were eagerly looking forward to see their favourite Tara Singh, which was played by Sunny Deol in the prequel.

There has been a great buzz of the movie Gadar 2 as the movie is at its very initial stage of shooting and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming news and updates with regards to the movie. Having said that, TellyChakkar have some exclusive information with regards to the cast of the upcoming movie Gadar 2.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shailendra Gaur is all set to be seen in the movie. Yes, you heard right, actor Shailendra Gaur who has won the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Veer Savarkar, A Thursday and who was also a part of television series like Mohe Rang De and Balika Vadhu is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action movie Gadar 2.

Well, it is said that the actor will be seen playing a cameo in the movie and he will be seen in a completely different avatar, no doubt the movie is the talk of the town already and we look forward to see what different does the actor has to offer in the movie.

