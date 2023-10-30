Exclusive! Veteran actor Annu Kapoor opens up on how he was compelled to get into acting, read to know more

MUMBAI: The movie Sab Moh Maya Hai featuring Annu Kapoor and Sharman Joshi, is directed by Abhinav Pareek and talks about the relation of a father and son where it’s hard for the son to get a job even though he is highly qualified. The story is based on how the son wants to use the government scheme Anukampa Yojna to get a government but it raises the question of life and death for the father. The trailer of the movie is out and surely it has all the elements required for a family entertainer.

The trailer looks very promising and the audience is really going to get a treat out of this. The movie is set for a TV release on Zee Anmol on 18th November.

The movie shows the bond between a father and a son and the drama really gets emotional and funny at times. In an interaction with the veteran actor Annu Kapoor, he was asked about how the conversation went between him and his family regarding him wanting to be an actor.

To this, the actor started by replying that he never intended to be an actor, explaining the reason behind it that it was because his father used to run a drama company due to which his family had to go through family ostracism. The actor revealed that according to his mother, all her kids should grow up and get into respectable fields of work and not into drama and theatres. He also revealed that once the actor’s grandmother had ousted his father as he was the owner of a drama company.

Explaining further about how he got into acting, the actor said that for some reason his studies were left incomplete and since he came from a poor family background he got into acting. Talking further about this, he gave an example in which he talked about shooting for a scene in this movie where he was told by the director to walk and he did not think twice and started walking while there was a train coming in and the director stopped him.

While telling his story about how he got into the acting profession, he also revealed that he will soon be seen again in an upcoming project by Vinod Bhanushali.

It’s going to be interesting to see Annu Kapoor once again spreading his magic.

