Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal speaks about the success of Gadar 2, Satya Prem Ki Katha and others, says “I completed disagree with the statement that content driven movies are not working in theatres”

During the recent media interaction actor Vicky Kaushal spoke in detail about the love he has got for his movies Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and also on the current movies getting some amazing response at the box office
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie titled The Great Indian Family, today the first ever song of the movie Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja which introduces the central character Bhajan Kumar which is played by Vicky Kaushal was launched.

During the press conference which was held in Mumbai today the actor Vicky Kaushal spoke in detail about love he has got for his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also spoke on movies like Gadar 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha getting some humongous response from the fans and audience at the Indian Box Office.

Vicky Kaushal says that he has got some amazing response from the fans and audience for his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was a complete family entertainer and also for the songs of the movie, he is very happy to see the love and he says that he is expecting the same for his upcoming movie The Great Indian family. The actor says that the fans will get to see similar type of family entertainment in this upcoming movie and this is one such movie where everyone will say that they want to see it with their complete family.

The actor also says that he completely disagrees with the statement which says that content driven movies are not running at the box office of India and the perfect example are the movies which are getting footfalls at cinema halls. He is really happy to see this phase where movies like Gadar 2, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Rocky or Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and others are getting some amazing response.

The actors say that this is a very big proof that if your movies have content the audience will definitely go to theatres and pay for the entertainment.

What are your views on the statement of the actor Vicky Kaushal and how excited are you for his movie The Great Indian Family, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

