Exclusive! Video of Neha Kakkar’s rocking performance at IIFA 2019

17 Sep 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: The IIFA Rocks event was a gala affair, as Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Rampal among others graced the event on Monday. This is the pre-event to the main IIFA Awards and is held to honour the best of Bollywood in terms of fashion and music.

Neha Kakkar, who is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood, also performed. In recent times, every song that Neha has sung has become a huge success. She performed on peppy numbers and kept the audience grooving to her songs.

She sang songs like Dilbar, Cheeez badi mast mast, Mile ho tum hum ko, etc. The singer killed it on stage with all her super-hit numbers, thus making the show a rocking one.

Check out the video of her entertaining the audience.

