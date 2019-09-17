Exclusive video of Vicky Kaushal and Ali Fazal’s bromance at IIFA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: IIFA awards completes 20 years this year, and after being held internationally for so many years, for the first time, it will be held in Mumbai. A galaxy of stars including Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neha Kakkar attended the pre-award event, The event was hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, whose upcoming flick Prassthanam with Sanjay Dutt will soon hit theatres.



Vicky Kaushal who is on cloud nine after the success of Uri, was also present at the event and had a fun segment with hosts Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte. Radhika and Ali requested Vicky to say the famous dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan from the movie Shahenshah in a sensuous way.



Well, there is no doubt that Vicky is an exceptional actor, and he definitely entertained the audience with his act.



Check out the funny video below.