Exclusive! Vidya Balan on if she feels box office pressure about Neeyat, "Fingers crossed that people will come to theatres to watch the film"

MUMBAI : Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress in the past few years had a few releases like Shakuntala Devi, Sheri, and Jalsa, but all were OTT releases. Now, with her next film Neeyat, the actress is all set to make her theatrical comeback.

Recently, a press conference was organised and when TellyChakkar asked Vidya if she feels box office pressure because she is not just a fantastic actress, but also a star, the actress said, "My last theatrical release was Mission Mangal which did really well. Fingers crossed that people will come to theatres to watch Neeyat and maybe watch it again because they might have to (laughs)."

"There's a lot of excitement and the benefit of doing promotions is that we don't feel pressure because we are so tired (laughs). But, I am very excited and looking forward to how everyone receives the film," she added.

Vidya's last theatrical release was Mission Mangal which was a multi-starrer and was a super hit at the box office. Well, the audience has high expectations from Neeyat, so let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

Neeyat also stars Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Rahul Bose, Amrita Puri, and many other actors. The film is slated to release on 7th July 2023.

