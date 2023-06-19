Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on his upcoming movie Crakk, “There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it”

During the promotions of IB71, TellyChakkar interacted with Vidyut and when asked him about his upcoming projects, the actor spoke about Crakk and what the film is all about.

Vidyut told us, “We are working on Crakk right now. It’s the first extreme sports movie to be made in India and I am excited that I am doing it. There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it. I see a lot of daredevils in India; when I go to smaller cities, I see madness of talent.”

“So, I thought, why not make a movie on daredevils and put them on an international platform because we can do everything that somebody else can, maybe even better than them. So, I wanted to make a movie on that and I am very excited about it,” he added.

The movie is directed by Aditya Datt who has earlier made movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21, Commando 3 and more. Aditya and Vidyut teamed for Commando 3 which did well at the box office.

