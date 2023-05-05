Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on IB71, “Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories”

MUMBAI : Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in IB71 which is also produced by him. The actor makes his debut as a producer with the film which is directed by Sankalp Reddy and it is based on true events.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vidyut and spoke to him about the movie, turning a producer and more...

You are starting your journey as a producer with IB71. So, how excited or nervous are you?

I am very excited because I am enjoying the whole process of being involved in the movie till the last moment; it’s like from start to end. As an actor you get the script and you get involved in it, here (as a producer) to get the idea, to get people on board, all these processes were very exciting.

When you got the script did you do any research as you were not just acting in it but producing the film as well?

I actually didn’t get the script. I have a friend who is a writer and he came up with this idea and said that there was this incident that happened 50 years back and nobody has ever spoken about it because it was not supposed to be spoken about. It is about India’s secret service, Intelligence Bureau, and earlier no film has been made on it because it is supposed to be a secret mission, nobody has ever mentioned about it whoever was a part of it. So, I thought it’s a good idea and Indians should know such stories because this was the secret service’s biggest mission and we should bring the story forth.

When movies based on real life incidents are made comparisons with other films happen like BellBottom or any other movie. So, how do you react to comparisons?

It’s a different story; it’s a true incident which has not been spoken about earlier. It is important that people understand that all stories are different. This story is about 30 agents who went across the border without a gun or any weapon. They didn’t even know how they would come back, but they knew what they had to do. Such stories are not made, but it is important to tell such stories; comparisons are there or not there, I don’t know about it.

IB71, which also stars Vishal Jethwa, is slated to release on 12th May 2023.

