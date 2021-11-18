EXCLUSIVE! Vikram Gokhale, Milind Gunaji, Sushil Kumar Parida, Mohan Joshi, and Rohini Hattangadi to be seen in movie Rashtra Ek Ranbhoomi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the film world.

Today, we have an exclusive update from an upcoming movie which is titled Rashtra Ek Ranbhoomi.

The makers have roped in several well-known actors for this movie.

We have exclusively learnt that actors like Vikram Gokhale, Milind Gunaji, Sushil Kumar Parida, Rohini Hattangadi, Raju Shetty, Mohan Joshi, Ram Das Athavle have been brought on board to play pivotal roles in the movie.

Sushil is making his debut as a lead with this movie.

The casting has been done by ace casting director Pradeep Rite.

Rashtra Ek Ranbhoomi will release in the first week of January 2022.

The movie is produced by Bunty Singh and written, edited and directed by Inderpal Singh.

