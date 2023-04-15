Exclusive! Vikrant Massey opens about how life has been after marriage, “So far so good”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in February 2022. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vikrant and asked him about how life has been after marriage. Read on to know more...
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI:    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating in 2015, and were later seen together in the web series Broken But Beautiful. The couple got engaged in November 2019, and in February 2022, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their house.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vikrant and asked him about how life has been after marriage, to which he told us, “It has changed for good to begin with. So far so good! It’s just a year and a half down and I think I am a better version of myself in every aspect; at least I would want to believe that.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

“My mother thinks that I have become much more responsible and don’t trouble her as much. My wife is also very happy with how I have sort of adapted to marriage. I advocate marriage and I firmly believe in the institution of marriage. I am in a happier space,” he added.  

Talking about Vikrant’s projects, the actor is currently seen as a host in Amazon mini TV’s web series Crimes Aaj Kal. When it comes to movies, Vikrant has Mumbaikar, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba lined up.

While of course the audience is looking forward to all his projects, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is his most awaited movie as it’s a sequel to Hasseen Dillruba which had received a great response.

Are you excited about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:Vikrant Massey to host 'Crimes Aaj Kal'; focus on crimes committed by youngsters

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
  


 

