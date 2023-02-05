Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on TV actors not getting lead roles in movies, “When I started in films it happened with me”

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with a TV show, and later starred in movies and web series.
MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series. A lot of actors, who started their career with TV, have earlier spoken about how in Bollywood they were not given lead roles.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, "As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me"

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vikrant and when asked if he faced that during his initial days in the film industry, the actor said, “Of course, this is true. But, maybe nowadays that’s not there much because of OTT. You see so many TV actors doing such great work because of OTT, so you have to credit the online platforms for it.”

“But, these are preconceived notions. When I started in films it happened with me, but the idea was to back myself. I believe one has to be steadfast and believe in themselves, and go out there and tell their part of the story,” he added.

Currently, Vikrant has some interesting projects lined up like Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Apart from TV and movies, Vikrant has also left a strong mark on OTT with web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and more.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey opens about how life has been after marriage, says "So far so good"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

