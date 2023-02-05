Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on TV actors not getting lead roles in movies, “When I started out in films it happened with me”

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with a TV show, and later starred in movies and web series.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 20:24
movie_image: 
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series. A lot of actors, who started their career with TV, have earlier spoken about how in Bollywood they were not given lead roles.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vikrant and when asked if he faced that during his initial days in the film industry, the actor said, “Of course, this is true. But, maybe nowadays that’s not there much because of OTT. You see so many TV actors doing such great work because of OTT, so you have to credit the online platforms for it.”

“But, these are preconceived notions. When I started in films it happened with me, but the idea was to back myself. I believe one has to be steadfast and believe in themselves, and go out there and tell their part of the story,” he added.

Currently, Vikrant has some interesting projects lined up like Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Apart from TV and movies, Vikrant has also left a strong mark on OTT with web series like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and more.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey opens about how life has been after marriage, says “So far so good”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Vikrant Massey Dhoom Machaao Dhoom Dharam Veer Balika Vadhu Lootera Yaar Jigri Mumbaikar Sector 36 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 20:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: After a long weekend, today is the first working day, so it might have been quite hectic for many of you. Amid...
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
OMG! Asim Riaz comes in defence of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Armaan attacks Kavya, Eisha in pain
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Junooniyatt: Misunderstandings! Jahan sees Elahi with Jordan
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Seeti Maar
Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch
Jawan
Must Read! Jawan teaser not out yet, fans express disappointment through meme fest
Parineeti Chopra
Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage
Avneet Kaur
Must read! “She is losing her cuteness while trying to become sexy”, netizens react on this video of Avneet Kaur
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Woah! Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here’s what Chatrapathi actor has to say