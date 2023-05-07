Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”

Vinay Pathak will next be seen in Blind which stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vijay Pathak and spoke to him about the movie, his experience of working with Sonam, and more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 18:45
movie_image: 
she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”

MUMBAI :Vinay Pathak, who is known for his performances in movies like the Bheja Fry franchise, Chalo Dilli, Dasvidaniya, and others, will next be seen in Blind which stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. Pathak plays the role of a cop in the movie.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vijay Pathak and spoke to him about the movie, his experience of working with Sonam, and more...

Blind is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name which was earlier remade in Tamil as Netrikann. So, have you watched any of those films?

I know that it’s a remake of a Korean film, but I haven’t seen any of those versions. The director very graciously offered to watch it, but I declined it. I told him I don’t need to watch it because if you are planning to do the Hindi version then I would rather concentrate on the script that has been adapted. It is a very wonderfully adapted script. I reacted very positively. The screenplay is very tight and it’s a very interesting thriller on paper.

Also Read: Must Read! Teaser of Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind is out now; here’s what netizens have to say about it

You shot for Blind during 2020-2021. So, how was your experience of shooting a movie amid the pandemic?

I shouldn’t be saying this; it was a pandemic and the whole world was suffering, but we had the best time because we almost felt like the full Scotland had shut down just to make our movie shooting experience smooth. We have shot on the streets; we have shot in night and day. There were restrictions because of the pandemic, but we felt that only for our shooting everything had been shut. So, it was great fun shooting this film.

How was your experience of working with Sonam; she plays a very difficult character, so as a senior did you guide her how to do it?

I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself. She came well prepared and she had done her homework. Despite the fact that she was playing this serious blind girl’s character, she got in a very lively energy on the set. She made it joyous for herself and for everybody else on the set, and it was quite admirable to see that. This was the first time I was working with her and I was pleasantly surprised and really taken by the charm that she brings into her work.

Blind is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on 7th July 2023.

Also Read:  Sonam Kapoor Ahuja marks her digital debut with a thrilling crime drama, ‘Blind’; to premiere exclusively on JioCinema on 7th July!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Vinay Pathak Sonam Kapoor Blind Bheja Fry Bheja Fry 2 Chalo Dilli Dasvidaniya Luka Chuppi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
MUMBAI :Vinay Pathak, who is known for his performances in movies like the Bheja Fry franchise, Chalo Dilli,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Drama Alert! Veer and Keerat come to Sahiba’s rescue!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI : Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by...
Pandya Store: OMG! Shweta ready to leave the house with Chiku, Dhara gives a warning to Chiku
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Pandya Bahus remember their sweet memories, batwara is the only solution
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India
Ananya Panday
Wow! Not only Ananya Panday but we are going to see 3 more cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Vidya Balan
Exclusive! Neeyat actress Vidya Balan reveals who she would like to kill
Kriti
Interesting! Kriti Sanon’s maiden production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection, read on to find out what
Vidya Balan
Exclusive! Vidya Balan on if she feels box office pressure about Neeyat, "Fingers crossed that people will come to theatres to watch the film"