Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”

MUMBAI :Vinay Pathak, who is known for his performances in movies like the Bheja Fry franchise, Chalo Dilli, Dasvidaniya, and others, will next be seen in Blind which stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. Pathak plays the role of a cop in the movie.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vijay Pathak and spoke to him about the movie, his experience of working with Sonam, and more...

Blind is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name which was earlier remade in Tamil as Netrikann. So, have you watched any of those films?

I know that it’s a remake of a Korean film, but I haven’t seen any of those versions. The director very graciously offered to watch it, but I declined it. I told him I don’t need to watch it because if you are planning to do the Hindi version then I would rather concentrate on the script that has been adapted. It is a very wonderfully adapted script. I reacted very positively. The screenplay is very tight and it’s a very interesting thriller on paper.

You shot for Blind during 2020-2021. So, how was your experience of shooting a movie amid the pandemic?

I shouldn’t be saying this; it was a pandemic and the whole world was suffering, but we had the best time because we almost felt like the full Scotland had shut down just to make our movie shooting experience smooth. We have shot on the streets; we have shot in night and day. There were restrictions because of the pandemic, but we felt that only for our shooting everything had been shut. So, it was great fun shooting this film.

How was your experience of working with Sonam; she plays a very difficult character, so as a senior did you guide her how to do it?

I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself. She came well prepared and she had done her homework. Despite the fact that she was playing this serious blind girl’s character, she got in a very lively energy on the set. She made it joyous for herself and for everybody else on the set, and it was quite admirable to see that. This was the first time I was working with her and I was pleasantly surprised and really taken by the charm that she brings into her work.

Blind is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on 7th July 2023.

