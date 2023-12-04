Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai

Vindu Dara Singh is all set to be seen in the movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.
MUMBAI :  With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on digital platforms in terms of web series and movies. Keeping the promise to deliver some great piece of information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in for movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai. Yes, you heard right. Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who has been winning hearts in the Bollywood industry, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to watch the actor in this upcoming movie? Do let us know when the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

