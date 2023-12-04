Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie

Vindu Dara Singh is all set to be seen in the movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 16:29
movie_image: 
Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in terms of web series and movies and keeping the promise to deliver some great piece of information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in for movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai, yes you heard right actor Vindu Dara Singh who has been winning the hearts with his character in Bollywood industry is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.

ALSO READ –  Wow! Here is when the trailer of the movie Animal will be released

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Vindu Dara Singh is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor in this upcoming movie, do let us know when the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala

 


    

 

Vindu Dara Singh NANAK NAAM JAHAZ HAI new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 16:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! MasterChef’s Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'
MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back...
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
MUMBAI : If you have seen Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1, you would know that Shanaya Kapoor along with...
Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo teaser! This Dimple Kapadia starrer promises to be a family drama with lot of violence
MUMBAI : Upcoming web series of Disney+hotstar titled Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo has been grabbing the attention of the...
Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anupama refuses to support Samar and Dimpy vouches to never go back to the Shah house; Baa is left tensed
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The secret of Asit Kumarr Modi's success is hard work and God's blessings
MUMBAI: Asit Kumarr Modi, The creator of the popular TV show ‘“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” credited his success...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
red carpet at Met Gala
Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala
Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra
Exclusive! Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra joins the cast of movie Six Nine Five
Gajendra Chauhan
Exclusive! Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Tiwari roped in for movie Six Nine Five
Arun Govil
Exclusive! Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five
Vishwajeet Pradhan
Exclusive! Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five