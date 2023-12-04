Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in terms of web series and movies and keeping the promise to deliver some great piece of information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in for movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai, yes you heard right actor Vindu Dara Singh who has been winning the hearts with his character in Bollywood industry is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Vindu Dara Singh is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

