Exclusive! Vinod Tharani to play antagonist in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut movie Tejas

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kangana Ranaut Tejas has been the talk of the town ever since the project was announced. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Kangana Ranaut's movie which are known for high content and performances. And now the fans are eagerly waiting for Tejas.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that actor Vinod Tharani will be seen in this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right actor Vinod Tharani who is known for his amazing projects light Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Kya Yahi Pyar Hai, Gandi baat and few others is now all set to be seen playing the bad guy in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut movie titled Tejas.

No doubt it has been always treat to watch the actor and we look forward to see what negative shade he will portray in this upcoming movie.

Tejas has been helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies.

