Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"

Recently, at an event, the creative director and producer of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah opened up about the controversies surrounding the film. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 18:48
movie_image: 
Vipul Shah

MUMBAI:The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Sidhi Idnani has been doing very well at the box office. The film has collected more than Rs. 150 crore and it is still doing extremely well. 

Today, the makers had organised an event to announce their initiative Protect The Daughters. At the event, Vipul Shah, the creative director and producer of the film, opened up about the controversy surrounding the movie.

He stated, "We knew the challenges, we knew it's going to be difficult. On the day we started we knew that we would be labeled as a propaganda film, we would be called people with agenda. We knew about every criticism that was going to come out, but that should not deter us from doing something that is so humane and so right. That's why when somebody asks a certain question we get a little emotional because at this point of time, we should talk about what is happening with these girls and that should be our priority and concern." 

Further talking about the allegations of targeting a religion, he said, "Many films talk about bad people and we don't always connect them to religion. In Singham 2, a priest has been shown as a villain, so have they tried to say that all Hindu priests are villains? Not at all, he is just a character. In our film, there are a few characters who are terrorists. During Singham 2 and Sholay we didn't question why you are targeting Hindus, so why are the questions being raised today? Why aren't we saying that this film is against the terrorists, so let us applaud the film rather than trying to somehow say that the film is hinting at something else? While making the film, we have taken utmost care that we are not against any caste or community; we are just against those perpetrators and we have shown that only. That is what this film is about."

Have you seen The Kerala Story and what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

