Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie, but we won't be ignored either" - Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Raima Sen spoke in detail about her movie The Vaccine War and also on what made say yes to the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 19:41
movie_image: 
Vivek

MUMBAI: Actress Raima Sen has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her beautiful acting in different movies and shows. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her movie The Vaccine War, which has Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Raima Sen spoke in detail about her movie The Vaccine War and also on what made say yes for the movie.

Raima Sen and on her character in the movie

Raima Sen says that she is playing a science journalist in the movie. During the time when India was struggling to create Coronavirus vaccine, the entire country was divided into two parts, some believed that India could create a vaccine, while others didn't think so. Here, her character belongs to the second category. 

Raima Sen on what made her say yes for the movie

Raima Sen says that she met Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie in Calcutta and he discussed this movie with her. He wanted to throw light on the journey of a female scientist and doctors in creating the Corona vaccine and how they have contributed in this big relief. Vivek Agnihotri told her that they may not be loved for the movie, but they will not be ignored either.

ALSO READ -Shocking! "Isko prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha", netizens troll Giorgia Andriani

Raima Sen on how important and relevant the movie is in today's time

Raima Sen says that it is very very important to let people know that India had created their very own Covid vaccine during the difficult time. It is time to celebrate the victory, not only at the Indian, but at the global level as well. She adds that everyone should know all the struggles and sacrifices made by our doctors while this process, because it was a milestone created by us.

What are your views on actress Raima Sen and how did you like her in the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Ganapath teaser! Tiger Shroff is the Ray of hope in the cruel world in this upcoming action thriller

 

Raima Sen RAIMA SEN FANS RAIMA SEN MOVIES The Vaccine War Nana Patekar Pallavi Joshi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 19:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The film's first look...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra shares her official wedding video, the couple seems to be so much in love, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha had the dreamiest wedding and their official wedding video...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam and her father get beaten up on the road
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Renee Dhyani who is currently seen on DhartiPutra on Nazara speaks her mind.
MUMBAI:1. Hows the new show shaping up ?See it’s a new channel with lots of new nd few experienced actors so the...
Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie, but we won't be ignored either" - Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War
MUMBAI: Actress Raima Sen has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her beautiful acting...
Exclusive! "The friendship shown between cousins is the new thing" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI:Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing characters. The actor...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra shares her official wedding video, the couple seems to be so much in love, take a look
Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! "The friendship shown between cousins is the new thing" Meezaan Jafri on his movie Yaariyan 2
Fukrey
Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat; here are the collections
Katrina Kaif
Whoa! Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp Channel with 15.3 Million followers, beats Mark Zuckerberg, and Bad Bunny
Ganapath
Ganapath teaser! Tiger Shroff is the Ray of hope in a cruel world in this upcoming action thriller