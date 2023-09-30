Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie, but we won't be ignored either" - Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War

MUMBAI: Actress Raima Sen has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her beautiful acting in different movies and shows. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her movie The Vaccine War, which has Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Raima Sen spoke in detail about her movie The Vaccine War and also on what made say yes for the movie.

Raima Sen and on her character in the movie

Raima Sen says that she is playing a science journalist in the movie. During the time when India was struggling to create Coronavirus vaccine, the entire country was divided into two parts, some believed that India could create a vaccine, while others didn't think so. Here, her character belongs to the second category.

Raima Sen on what made her say yes for the movie

Raima Sen says that she met Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie in Calcutta and he discussed this movie with her. He wanted to throw light on the journey of a female scientist and doctors in creating the Corona vaccine and how they have contributed in this big relief. Vivek Agnihotri told her that they may not be loved for the movie, but they will not be ignored either.

Raima Sen on how important and relevant the movie is in today's time

Raima Sen says that it is very very important to let people know that India had created their very own Covid vaccine during the difficult time. It is time to celebrate the victory, not only at the Indian, but at the global level as well. She adds that everyone should know all the struggles and sacrifices made by our doctors while this process, because it was a milestone created by us.

