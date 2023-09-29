Exclusive! "Vivek Agnihotri told me, we may not get loved for the movie but will not ignore too" Raima Sen on her movie The Vaccine War

MUMBAI: Actress Raima Sen has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with her beautiful acting in different movies and different shows. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her movie The Vaccine War which has Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Raima Sen spoke in detail about her movie The vaccine war and also what made say yes for the movie.

Raima Sen and on her character in the movie

Raima Sen says, she is playing a science journalist in the movie, during the time when India was struggling to create Coronavirus vaccine, and at that time the entire country was divided into two part, one session were saying India can do it in creating the vaccine, whereas on the other hand, the other session were saying India cannot create it, her character belongs to the second category.

Raima Sen on what made her say yes for the movie

Raima Sen says that she met Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie in Calcutta and he has discussed this movie with her, he wanted to throw light on the journey of female scientist and doctors in creating the Corona vaccine and how the female scientist and doctors have contributed in this big relief. Vivek Agnihotri told her that they may not be loved for the movie but they will not be ignored also.

Raima Sen on how important and relevant the movie is for today's time

Raima Sen says that it is very very important to let the people know that India had created our very own covid vaccine during this difficult time, it is time to celebrate the victory not only at the India level but at the global level, she adds let everyone know all the struggles and sacrifices made by our doctors while this process, because it was a milestone which was created by us.

