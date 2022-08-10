Exclusive! Vivek Anand Mishra roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive news about an upcoming movie that will surely make everyone excited. We have exclusively learnt that actor Vivek Anand Mishra has been roped in for a movie which will be produced by Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd.
MUMBAI: Many interesting films and web series are being made, and many talented actors are getting a chance to showcase their acting skills in the projects. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive news about an upcoming movie that will surely make everyone excited.

According to sources, Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd is producing a multi-starrer and it will star many notable names from the industry. We have exclusively learnt that actor Vivek Anand Mishra has been roped in for the movie.

The details about his character are kept under wraps, but reportedly, he plays a pivotal role.

Vivek Anand Mishra is known for his performances in projects like Hero of Nation Chandra Shekhar Azad, Antaryatri Mahapurush (The Walking God), Alingan, Secrets of Love, Deendayal Ek Yug Purush and more. Now, we are sure his fans would be keen to watch him in this new movie which is produced by Nandi Pictures.

Are you looking forward to Vivek Anand Mishra’s performance in his upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar as we will be getting some more exclusive news about the movie soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

