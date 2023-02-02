Exclusive! Wanted and Tarzan actor Harry Josh roped in for Khichdi 2

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Khichdi the movie is indeed one of the most loved comedy films in Bollywood and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie, having said that now we have some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming sequel.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harry Josh has been roped in for the upcoming movie Khichdi 2, yes you heard right, actor Harry Josh who is known for his movies like Wanted and Tarzan The Wonder Car is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Khichdi 2 the movie.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this movie as the movie is a great buzz already due to the hype created by the prequel.

