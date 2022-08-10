Exclusive! “We actors have limited faces and may fall out of character while doing romcoms” - Ranbir Kapoor on his statement of doing less or no romantic comedies

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The movie, which is directed by Luv Ranjan, is the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Finally, the trailer of the movie was released today.

The trailer of the movie was launched during a press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie. The entire team spoke about the movie and the excitement of working with each other.

Ranbir Kapoor says that he has been watching Luv Ranjan movies since ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. He has been a big fan of the filmmaker and loves his film making style and uniqueness in romantic comedies. Earlier, we heard RK make the statement that he won't be doing any romantic comedies after this movie. In response to this, the actor reacted and said that as an actor he has very limited faces and characters to display during romantic comedies. But if he is doing some movie like ‘Animal’, he has a character to hide behind; but not in romantic comedies like this. He also added that romantic comedies are a very difficult genre.

On the other hand, actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was very happy to be a part of the entire team. She jokingly said that she is happy to know that Luv can work with actors other than Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She further added that she just loves the uniqueness in the romantic comedies that the filmmaker creates and the process of Luv’s filmmaking.

On the other hand, the director of the movie Luv Ranjan said that the pairing is very much important in romantic comedies. He wanted to cast a fresh pair for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and wanted to treat fans with some freshness on screen. So he said that no other actor can play these characters except for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing responses all over social media. What are your views on the trailer of the movie? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to hit the big screen on 8th March 2023.

