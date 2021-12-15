Movie News

Ranbir Kapoor
movie news
Brahmastra motion poster out! Ranbir Kapoor is...

MUMBAI: Brahmastra has been the talk of the town for a long time because of its amazing star cast, which includes Amitabh...

read more

15 Dec 2021 08:06 PM | FarhanKhan
Ajay Devgn
movie news
OMG! Ajay Devgn shares glimpses of Bajirao...

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn recently completed three decades in Bollywood. The actor shared a picture on his social media platform...

read more

15 Dec 2021 07:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan
movie news
SHOCKING! Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by a...

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a huge fan following throughout the world. He is known for his philanthropy, he has...

read more

15 Dec 2021 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yashpal Sharma
movie news
Exclusive! "Initially I was offered Madan...

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution is now...

read more

15 Dec 2021 06:19 PM | FarhanKhan
Surveen Chawla
movie news
Explosive! Surveen Chawla talks about casting...

MUMBAI: Surveen Chawla is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in both films and television shows. 

The...

read more

15 Dec 2021 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aryan Khan
movie news
Must Read! Aryan Khan gets relief from his bail...

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan was arrested on 3rd October on the drugs on cruise ship case. Since then...

read more

15 Dec 2021 03:52 PM | FarhanKhan
Vaani Kapoor
movie news
Shocking! Check out some shocking and unknown...

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor is currently winning the hearts of fans with her recently released movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which...

read more

15 Dec 2021 03:40 PM | FarhanKhan
Karan Johar
movie news
OMG! Karan Johar shelves Dostana 2 completely...

MUMBAI: Dharma production’s Dostana 2 was much talked about since the movie was announced. Karthik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were...

read more

15 Dec 2021 02:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dulquer
movie news
Hot and Trending! Dulquer’s Alexander film, John...

MUMBAI:In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry....

read more

15 Dec 2021 01:16 PM | Marial Jose
Brahmastra
movie news
WOW! Brahmastra release date finally out, here is...

MUMBAI: Movie Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt the fans are now eagerly waiting to...

read more

15 Dec 2021 12:49 PM | FarhanKhan
Ileana D’Cruz
movie news
Explosive! Ileana D’Cruz gets TROLLED for donning...

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in the world of cinema. She has worked in several films...

read more

15 Dec 2021 12:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Attack teaser out! John Abraham is a Super Soldier in this high octane action thriller
movie news
Attack teaser out! John Abraham is a Super...

MUMBAI: The movie Attack which has John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in the leading role has been the talk of...

read more

15 Dec 2021 12:19 PM | FarhanKhan
Aaryan Khan
movie news
OMG! Post Aryan Khan’s case, Suhana has been...

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood star kids enjoy a huge fan base on social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has been...

read more

14 Dec 2021 06:44 PM | Marial Jose
Kareena kapoor,
movie news
OMG! Randhir Kapoor gives an update about Taimur...

MUMBAI: COVID has its own variants leaving us all further scared. The cases have been increasing in the country and now it has...

read more

14 Dec 2021 05:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vicky Kaushal
movie news
SHOCKING! Katrina had this one condition before...

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After...

read more

14 Dec 2021 05:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vicky Kaushal
movie news
Wow! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif return from...

MUMBAI: Newly wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai after their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple tied...

read more

14 Dec 2021 04:50 PM | Marial Jose
Vicky Kaushal
movie news
OMG! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally will...

MUMBAI: Post their wedding in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have flown to the Maldives for their honeymoon away from...

read more

14 Dec 2021 04:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Amitabh Bachchan
movie news
Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser of '...

MUMBAI: It seems the wait for part one of the director Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' trilogy is finally over as Amitabh Bachchan...

read more

14 Dec 2021 04:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan
movie news
Salman Khan to host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on...

read more

14 Dec 2021 04:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Trisha
movie news
Trisha on completing 19 yrs in films: Beyond...

MUMBAI :  Actress Trisha, who has completed 19 years in the film industry on Tuesday said that she was beyond thankful for the...

read more

14 Dec 2021 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Pages

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.