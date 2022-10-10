Exclusive! "We have seen many buddy movies in Bollywood and this is one buddy movie in a horror setup" Ishaan Khatter

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and it was announced, this horror comedy which has Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the leading road is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is produced by Excel entertainment. No doubt when the first posters were released thefans were not keeping calm but expressed their love and they were eagerly looking forward to the movie and today finally the trailer of the movie launch during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the leading cast and the director of the movie including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer of the movie.

Talking about the movie Ishaan Khatter spoke that we have seen many buddy movies in Bollywood industry like Andaz Apna Apna and few others but this one is completely different, this is a buddy movie set in a the horror space which will definitely scared and make you laugh. On the other hand Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that during their free time they played badminton and Katrina Kaif always did cheating and no matter how much late it is she will not allow you to go home till she wins the game.

On the other hand Katrina Kaif adds the it was a great experience and was fun working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, they are those actors who are into improvisations when it comes to comedy which has definitely enhanced many scenes in the movie.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already creating a great buzz was all over the social media and it has all the factors which are required for a proper horror comedy. Phone Bhoot is all set to hit the big screen on 4th November 2022.

