Exclusive! 'We need to prove to our fans and audience every time" Neha Sharma on her struggle

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jogira Sara ra ra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychaklar actress Neha Sharma spoke on her movie Jogira Sara ra ra and also on her struggle in Bollywood industry.

Neha Sharma on the movie and her character

Neha Sharma says that this is one of a kind of a movie which is a complete family entertainer and after a long time there is a movie which can be seen with a complete family, talking about her character she says that she is playing Dimple who is very different from what she has done so far in her career Dimple is very naughty and lovely at the same time and cannot be kept in a box the fans will definitely fall in love with the character.

Neha Sharma on her Chemistry with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Neha Sharma says she is playing Fadu Dimple and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing jugadu Jogi and the chemistry between Dimple and Jogi is beautifully picturized and written by the makers, the point is they will fight every time but what connects them is very special and the high point of the movie and the writing is very beautiful.

Neha Sharma on her Bollywood journey

Neha Sharma says that she is very happy that her work has been appreciated by the fans and audience so far what he has dond, she adds every actor has their struggles to be in the industry and as an actor it is very much important to prove the fans and audience every time with every project, you have to give reasons to the film makers why they have to cast you every time in the movie and there are many highs and lows in actor's life but that's what keeps an actor going, and as an actor she is really looking forward to deliver more beautiful characters and work on her craft.

Movie Jogira Sara ra ra is all set to hit the big screen on 12th May.

