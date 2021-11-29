Exclusive! "We started with the difficult scene so all the discomfort took back seat later on" Ahan Shetty on challenges faced during his first movie

MUMBAI: Movie Tadap which has Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the leading role is now all set to be release on 3rd December. No doubt the trailer has already created some loud noises across the social media and the fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh new pair on screen.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Ahan Shetty who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this movie where he spoke in detail about his challenges and on his comparison with his superstar father Sunil Shetty

Aunty on the challenges faced during the shooting process

Ahan Shetty says that everyone came prepared for the movie so did he, there was no challenges as such. Team has began with the climax scene which was one of the difficulties scenes of the movie after that particular scene everything fell into its places and the process later on was easy going comparatively.

Ahan Shetty on getting compared with father Sunil Shetty

Ahan Shetty says that there will be always a pressure of being son of Sunil Shetty, people will make comparisons and there will be many comments coming to him but he says that his father had his own journey and he is looking forward to make his own without copying his father.

Ahan Shetty on his acting inspiration

Ahan Shetty went candid and revealed that he looks up to actor Ranbir Kapoor as his acting inspiration. Ahan Shetty says that the way the actor carries himself and his intensity is something amazing. He just loves the range of characters he had played in his movies.

Tadap is all set to premiere on 3rd December. What are your views on the actor Ahan Shetty do let us know in the comments section below.

