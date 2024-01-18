Exclusive! "We wanted a on screen couple with lot of electrifying chemistry, so that is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" Dinesh Vijan

During the trailer launch and the Press Conference filmmaker and producer Dinesh Vijan spoke on his lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and on the concept of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 20:19
MUMBAI: The trailer of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally been released, the movie that has talents like Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is coming from Maddock films helmed by Dinesh Vijan 

The trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with directors and producers. 

Producer Dinesh Vijan says as a filmmaker they wanted an electrifying chemistry between the lead pairs of the movie, so who can do that better than Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, he says the fans will see them together for the very time on big screen and they are gonna love it.

Dinesh Vijan also adds there will many questions arising in the Minds of the audience with to the movie trailer and been Kriti Sanon a robot, he says all the questions will be answered in the movie and the huge supporting cast in the movie is for a reason and how these questions are been answered through them is a great journey of the movie. 

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz all over the internet, how excited are you for the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

