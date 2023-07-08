Exclusive! “Well, as an actor, I want to push my limitations and want to understand myself better” - Lehar Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan is indeed one of the popular names who has been grabbing attention of the fans with her talent. She is now grabbing eyeballs for her upcoming movie, Jawan.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Lehar Khan spoke in detail about her shooting experience in Jawan and also on the types of characters she looks forward to play.

How was the shooting with the cast and SRK ?

Lehar Khan said, “Working with Shah Rukh sir as I said before, is a dream come true. I have watched his films with utmost pleasure and love. I remember doing that iconic slide on my knees that he did in his film ‘Main Hoon Na’. Every day, I would just slide all the way from the balcony to my room through the lobby and then play ‘Gori Gori’ song, and dance. I have practiced all his stunts from ‘Badshah’ on my parents; jumping on them, punching them and doing the elbow jab. I have grown up like this, so you can imagine my excitement when I got the film. And you can understand that the whole process of working with him was all about memorable moments and a lot of learning”.

She adds, “It was a very enlightening and educational experience. Watching all these phenomenal actors perform gives you a push to learn from them and make yourself better. I have been following Vijay sir’s work for a while. His ‘Super Deluxe’ remains my favourite so far. When I saw him for the first time, I saw simplicity and shyness. When he performs, it’s pure magic”

Further, Lehar Khan says, “I was meeting Priya di (Priyamani) after seven years. The last time she saw me, I was 15-years-old, playing her stepdaughter in an advertisement that never came out. After seven years, I met her now as a 22-year-old in ‘Jawan’. It was a cute reunion for us. The sweetest thing was that she remembered a photograph we clicked together and shared on her birthday on Facebook. She is one of my absolute favourite people”.

Talking about Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan says, “Sanya is an absolute sweetheart. Her child-like energy is my favourite. Her humbleness towards everyone around her touches me so much. The more I’m getting to know her, the more I love and respect her. After the first schedule of ‘Jawan’, I contacted Covid-19 and she stayed in touch to make sure I am fine. She even offered to send food every day for me and my mother. It was the sweetest gesture ever”.

She adds, “Nayanthara is the lady superstar. She has a personality and an aura, which so strong. I loved her energy and charisma. She is one of the strongest personalities I have met. Although I didn’t get to interact much with Sunil sir, I absolutely loved his energy and of course, his sense of humour. He is a natural, making everyone laugh around him”.

How’s the buzz around and what response have you received for the prevue and the song ?

Lehar Khan says, “The response that I'm getting for the prevue and song is really great. Everyone is excited, not more than me, but definitely excited for the movie to come out. The film is surrounded with a very supportive and positive energy. Everyone loved the song and are grooving on the energetic beats of it. I think it’s such a fun song with such fun choreography for everyone to learn and practise. Response for the prevue was that they have never seen such stylistic action happen on-screen, and can’t wait to go and watch it on 7th September”.

Types of roles you are really looking forward to play?

Lehar Khan says, “Well, as an actor, I want to push my limitations and want to understand myself better. I'm looking forward to any role that would challenge me, any role that would make me feel like, “how will I do this?”. Apart from that, I think action stays close to my heart, and I would always look forward to lead an action film”.

