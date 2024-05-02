Exclusive! THIS is what Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney learnt from Hrithik Roshan when working with him, deets inside

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Rishabh Sawhney who plays the negative lead in the movie. We talked to Rishabh Sawhney who had some interesting insights to share when asked about his experience from the first day to the last day of the shoot, his prep for the character and much more.

What went into the preparation of your character which gave such a fight to the leads?

On this, Rishabh Sawhney mentioned about the two aspects being Physicality and the mentality. Starting off with her physicality aspect Rishabh said that he worked with his personal trainer and a personal nutritionist who worked on his body and told him to get in shape and big enough to look as if he can really take on the whole team. Having knowledge of diet it was easy for him to play with things but since he knew that level here is here he on-boarded the whole team to take care of it. Rishabh mentioned that while he was dieting, he had 6-7 meals a day which were high in protein and high in carbs, 2-3 hours daily workouts which included muscle training and cardio, had to stop eating sweets, and many more things. Talking about the mentality part, Rishabh said that his acting coach prepared a program for him according to which he was allowed to speak at all to anyone for 3-4 days and this took place 3-4 times. Additionally, before the 2 months of shoot, he was watching only war documentaries of the current times like Gaza, Syria, Palestine, as a result he was filled with so much rage and anger towards humanity that it translated well on the screen as we can see how fearless Azhar was in the movie.

What is something you discovered about Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor while working with them?

On this, Rishabh Sawhney said that he majorly worked with Hrithik Roshan and had no scenes with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone but he did meet Anil Kapoor once on set. Talking about his experience working with Hrithik Roshan, Rishabh said that he learnt how to be humble in life. He also realised that the bigger the star, the more comfortable they make it for their co-actors.

Difference from 1st day to last day?

On this, Rishabh Sawhney said that generally he is a shy person and takes a little to gel up with someone after meeting them for the first time which is something that happened in case of meeting the stars of the movie but by the time of the movie shoot ended, as a lot of time has passed, he was easily talking to everyone. He pointed that on the day of the premiere, Hrithik Roshan praised him for his performance while Anil Kapoor gave him some career advices.

