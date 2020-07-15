Exclusive: This is what Urvashi Rautela will do once the lockdown is lifted

MUMBAI : Paagalpanti actress Urvashi Rautela won the hearts of the audiences ever since her debut with Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great and went on to rule the hearts of millions. She is also known for her amazing dance moves in many songs.

The actress will be next seen in a movie titled Virgin Bhanupriya which is a comedy dealing with the topic of virginity, releasing on OTT platform.

Here are a few points from an exclusive interview with the actress. She spoke to TellyChakkar and shared her experience on doing this movie and also shared what she has been doing in this lockdown. The actress said that she was making the best use of lockdown time by spending it with her parents and giving more time to her loved ones and discovering more calmness and inner peace in this time.

Also the actress added that she has been missing shooting and work, and post the lockdown, the first thing she would love to do is complete her pending projects and with all the safety and security measures and with the guidelines.

(ALSO READ : Amazon Prime Video releases trailer for biopic of “human computer”, Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan)

Well this indeed shows the love of the actress towards her work.

Do share your views on this, in the comments section below.

Directed by Ajay Lohan Virgin Bhanupriya was supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the pandemic issue all over, it will have a Digital release on July 16th on ZEE5, and it also star Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Niki Walia, and Rumana Molla in the leads.

For more Bollywood and digital updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : This Long-Delayed Sanjay Dutt Movie Goes Direct To Digital!)