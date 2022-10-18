Exclusive! “When I heard about this character Daisy Bhalla, Ireally wanted to do this one because I could relate allot” Elli Avram

MUMBAI: Actress Elli Avram is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her Dance Number she has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Elli Avram is currently getting some amazing response for the recently released movie titled Goodbye which has Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading role, in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Elli Avram spoke in detail about the response she is getting for her character and also on the very first impression for her character.

Elli Avram on the response she is getting for her character

Elli Avram reveals she is getting some wonderful response for the movie and for her character, the movie has entered second week and it is the talk of the town till today, she also adds she is getting lot of calls and messages with regards to her character Daisy Bhalla and fans are saying her character was too cute in the movie .

Elli Avram on the very first impression when she heard about this character

Elli Avram said that when she heard about this character Daisy Bhalla she could relate to it allot, she was very excited and very happy to do something like this and she was looking forward to do such characters who is from NRI but has lot of respect for Indian values and cultures. Her character is very innocent and want respect every Indian values and cultures and struggling to do so as we have seen the movie.

Elli Avram on the importance of the screen time

Elli Avram reveals her screen time does not matter but it is the performance which matters to her. More than screen time she is looking forward to performance-oriented characters, she doesn't mind being a part of a project for smaller time but it should be performance oriented and leave a strong mark.

