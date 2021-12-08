Exclusive! "When I lost my brother that duration was quite difficult for me" Ranjit Punia on the most challenging phase of his life

MUMBAI: Actor Ranjit Punia has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set for the release of his upcoming movie titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which has Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the leading role.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Ranjit Punia with regards to his acting journey where he spoke in detail about the most challenging phase of his life.

Ranjit Punia on his acting journey

Actor Ranjit Punia says that he has been fortunate enough to be the part of some fabulous project and collaborating with some of the most talented people. The actor who belongs from Punjab revealed that since childhood he wanted to become an actor after completing his graduation the actor came into Modeling and fashion, slowly from modeling world the actor made his strong mark in the acting world and there was no looking back for him.

Ranjit Punia on types of characters you look forward to do

Actor Ranjit Punia no doubt always looks forward to entertain people by delivering some different and challenging characters, the actor reveals that he is looking forward to do some amazing stories and the platform does not matter to him. The actor is looking forward to such projects where he is getting space to perform. Specifically, the actor said he is looking forward to doing some type of biopic.

Ranjit Punia on the most challenging phase of his life

The actor went candid and spoke about the most challenging phase of his life. Ranjit Punia says when he lost his real brother that duration was quite disturbing and challenging for him. The actor was not in the state of mind and he was very much disturbed and he had gone through a psychiatrist session.

