Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel

During the trailer event of Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel made some shocking Revelations about the trolling Gadar 1 had to go through
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the film industry. How can we forget one of the most popular characters of the actress Ameesha Patel, Sakina from the movie Gadar? Now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie Gadar.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Gadar was out during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and it was attended by the cast and the director of the movie Anil Sharma.

During the interaction with the media, Ameesha Patel said that when she was doing the movie Gadar 1 many big people from the industry were expressing that she should not be doing this movie.

Many people have told her that she is new in the industry during that time and she was doing college-going girl characters and she won't be suited for playing mother in the movie Gadar.

Ameesha Patel says that she loves taking on challenges and she took this as a challenge and proved everyone wrong. Even now when she got Gadar 2 many people were saying that look at her Instagram and how can she play mother to a 20 plus year guy?

The actress also said that when Gadar one was releasing many people were trolling the movie and calling the movie with the name 'Gatar' but over time it was the love of the audience which made the movie a historic success.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the actress Ameesha Patel with regards to the movie Gadar and how excited are you for the sequel of the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel
