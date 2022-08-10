Exclusive! “When the fans will see the movie they will love Jaya” Neetu Chandra

MUMBAI:Actress Neetu Chandra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the major head turners from acting industry who definitely knows to Grab the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution, as we know the actress was seen in a Hollywood movie titled Never Back Down: Revolt and the movie has been premiered on &pictures.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Neetu Chandra spoke in detail about her movie Never Back Down: Revolt and also on how she had managed to bag a Hollywood project.

Neetu Chandra on movie Never Back Down: Revolt promo

Neetu Chandra says what more exciting can happen. It has been a long time that he has done any movie and now her movie Never Back Down: Revolt is getting a television premiere, she is really thankful to god and she is looking forward to share the movie with more and more audiences this time.

Neetu Chandra on her shooting experience and getting Hollywood project

Neetu Chandra says that it was a very difficult thing to get a visa at USA, you will get a visa only if you are working there and you will get work only on the basis of visa, so it was a great challenge for the actress, but over the time when she got the invitation of the screening of the movie Bad Boys, she was spotted by the makers of Never Back Down: Revolt, they loved the appearance of the actress and found her perfect for Jaya. She adds that she is really happy that she made it to the movie without any audition, she adds that Jaya is one such character that when the fans will see they will definitely feel happy and proud of.

Neetu Chandra on types of characters she looks forward to do

Neetu Chandra says that love stories are something she has never done. She would definitely want to be a part of a love story, she is also looking forward to being a part of a crime thriller, of playing a cop, and looking forward to doing some comedy characters, basically the actress wants to do anything but with some great scripts.

What are your views on the actress Neetu Chandra and how did you like the actress in the movie Never Back Down: Revolt, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Never Back Down: Revolt will be aired on 23rd March, 10pm on &pictures again.

