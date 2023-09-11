Exclusive! THIS IS WHEN Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will stream on the OTT platform? Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Cinema halls are back to being packed and OTT movies and shows have taken over the entertainment world and are producing some of the best content for consumption.

Audiences are looking forward to seeing a lot of exciting movies about enthralling subjects that are about the hit the screens, some of which include Dunki, Tiger 3, Sam Bahadur, and more.

Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sam Bahadur has been generating buzz for a long time, the trailer for which has been recently launched.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

The movie is about to hit the theatres soon on December 1st, 2023 but now in this day and age of streaming, fans are also curious to find out when the movie will be out on OTT and on what platform.

As per sources, Sam Bhadaur is all set to release on ZEE 5 as the official OTT platform, and the sources also reveal that the movie will be hitting the OTT screens sometime in February 2024.

The first official teaser of Sam Bahadur was unveiled last month and the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1.

