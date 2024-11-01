Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna is indeed one of the most loved names we have in current times, over the time with her hotness and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans all over, currently she is riding on the love and appreciation she is getting for her movie Yaatris.

Chahatt Khanna exclusively talks about her desire to work on different platforms and her love for acting and cinema

Chahatt Khanna on exploring different opportunities

Chahatt Khanna says, “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues. As an artist, I believe in the universality of talent, and I don’t differentiate between platforms.” However, she fondly reminisces about her roots, saying, “Television has always been my comfort zone. The familiar aroma of 'set ki coffee' makes me feel right at home.”

Chahatt Khanna on her life post release of Yaatris

Chahatt Khanna adds, “With ‘Yaatris’, Chahatt finds herself inundated with offers. She reveals, “Post ‘Yaatris’, I've received numerous main lead offers for prominent shows. I'm on the brink of finalizing a television project, and I'm excited about the possibilities.” As for her preferred genres, Chahatt remains open-minded, expressing her enthusiasm for mature love stories, realistic daily soaps, and even non-fiction formats.

Chahatt Khanna on her love for cinema

She shares, “Films hold a special place in my heart. They captivate our emotions, bringing spice and passion into our lives. I aspire to contribute to this magical world of cinema in the near future.”

