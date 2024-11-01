Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna exclusively talks about her desire to work on different platforms and her love for acting and cinema
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 13:05
movie_image: 
Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna is indeed one of the most loved names we have in current times, over the time with her hotness and her cuteness she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans all over, currently she is riding on the love and appreciation she is getting for her movie Yaatris.

Chahatt Khanna exclusively talks about her desire to work on different platforms and her love for acting and cinema

Chahatt Khanna on exploring different opportunities

Chahatt Khanna says, “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues. As an artist, I believe in the universality of talent, and I don’t differentiate between platforms.” However, she fondly reminisces about her roots, saying, “Television has always been my comfort zone. The familiar aroma of 'set ki coffee' makes me feel right at home.”

Chahatt Khanna on her life post release of Yaatris

Chahatt Khanna adds, “With ‘Yaatris’, Chahatt finds herself inundated with offers. She reveals, “Post ‘Yaatris’, I've received numerous main lead offers for prominent shows. I'm on the brink of finalizing a television project, and I'm excited about the possibilities.” As for her preferred genres, Chahatt remains open-minded, expressing her enthusiasm for mature love stories, realistic daily soaps, and even non-fiction formats.

Also read Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

Chahatt Khanna on her love for cinema

She shares, “Films hold a special place in my heart. They captivate our emotions, bringing spice and passion into our lives. I aspire to contribute to this magical world of cinema in the near future.”

What are your views on the actress Chahatt Khanna and how did you like her in the movie Yaatris, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Exclusive! Yaatris actress Chahatt Khanna on being approached for the movie, “...I have rejected a lot of other things because I did not find it relatable.”

Chahatt Khanna Chahatt Khanna fans Chahatt Khanna movies bollywood interviews Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 13:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Animal actor Bobby Deol gave this advice to Kadak Singh actor Paresh Pahuja - “Never look at the length of a character”, read to know more
MUMBAI: Kadak Singh has been the topic of conversation as everyone was eager for the release of the movie. The movie is...
Exclusive! Paresh Pahuja roped in for Bandish Bandits season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Doctors give the bad news to Savi that her family is no more
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “Playing this character offered me a fresh challenge” Rohan Gandotra on his upcoming series Jackpot
MUMBAI: Rohan Gandotra has been grabbing the attention ruling hearts with his contribution in television and ott word,...
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna is indeed one of the most loved names we have in current times, over the time with her...
Pandya Store: Romantic! Dhaval will hold Natasha in front of him and tie her blouse string
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Chahatt Khanna
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding pics: Wow! From walking down the aisle to a passionate kiss, check out the couple’s fairytale wedding in Udaipur
Disha Patani
Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion
Priya Jain
Sexy! These clicks of Priya Jain will surely make your jaws drop
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story
Medha
Woah! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr hits 1M followers on Instagram, enjoys rapid increase in numbers