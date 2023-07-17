Exclusive! Will Bheja Fry 3 happen? Here’s what Vinay Pathak has to say

Nowadays a lot of sequels are being made, so when TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vinay Pathak, we asked him if there are plans of making Bheja Fry 3, and here’s what the actor had to say...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 17:25
movie_image: 
Vinay Pathak

MUMBAI : Vinay Pathak started his career with small roles in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and others. But, with his performances in movies like Bheja Fry, Bheja Fry 2, Dasvidaniya, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chalo Dilli, and other movies he left a strong mark and impressed the audiences.

Bheja Fry, which was released in 2007, was a success at the box office. After four years, the makers came up with a sequel titled Bheja Fry 2 which also did reasonably well at the box office.

Also Read: Blind Review! Purab Kohli shines in this slow and strictly average thriller

Nowadays a lot of sequels are being made, so when TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vinay Pathak, we asked him if there are plans of making Bheja Fry 3, to which, he said, “It depends, because Bheja Fry was the vision of director Sagar Ballary and if he thinks that there’s another story growing, so then he will have to write it.”

“I didn’t write the first two (laughs), so the creators of Bheja Fry have to deal with this headache and not I. So, if it's an interesting one, I will do it. But, if it’s just for the sake of making a sequel then we shouldn’t do it,” he added.

Vinay Pathak is known for his amazing comic timing. He was last seen in Blind which was released on Jio Cinema and starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film, which was a remake of the Korean film of the same name, failed to impress the critics and the audiences.

Well, would you like to see Bheja Fry 3? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 17:25

