Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say

Ram Gopal Varma has directed Sarkar, Sarkar 2, and Sarkar 3. All three films starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Anand Pandit and spoke to him about Sarkar 4, the South vs Bollywood debate, and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 03:15
MUMBAI:Ram Gopal Varma has directed Sarkar, Sarkar 2, and Sarkar 3. All three films starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, and while the first two installments did well at the box office, the third installment failed to make a mark. The first and second parts of the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, and in the third installment, Amit Sadh was roped in. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Anand Pandit and spoke to him about Sarkar 4, the South vs Bollywood debate, and more...

You have earlier worked with Amitabh Bachchan sir. So, any plans of working with him again?

I am right now in process of writing Sarkar 4. When I told him that I want to make Sarkar 4, so he agreed to it. So, that project is in the pipeline with Mr. Bachchan.

So, will Ram Gopal Varma sir direct the fourth part as well?

Right now everything is open. Depending on the script I will select the director.

There's a debate that South films might take over Bollywood. What do you have to say about it?

I don't think so. In every industry, there are ups and downs and I feel Bollywood is doing well now. Pathaan was a brilliant answer, it has done 1000 crore at the box office. There was a time when only romantic films used to work, after that came thriller and action films, later comedy and adult-comedy films came, and now, it's an era of larger-than-life films. The definition of entertainment keeps charging.

Are you guys excited about Sarkar 4? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 03:15

