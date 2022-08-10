Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say

While Deepak Dobriyal has played many characters, he is known for his performance as Pappi ji in Tanu Weds Manu franchise. Recently, when TellyChakkar interacted with him we spoke to him about Tanu Weds Manu 3.
MUMBAI:Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He is known for his performances in movies like Omkara, Delhi-6, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Dabangg 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and others. Recently, he was seen in the OTT series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and his performance was loved by one and all.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Deepak and while talking about his upcoming movies, the actor stated, “There’s a film called Sector 36, it’s me and Vikrant Massey in it. It’s an amazing concept. Then I am doing a film with Raam Reddy who had last directed Thithi (Kannada film). It’s a very sweet film, in that there’s Manoj bhai (Bajpayee), Priyanka Bose, and others. So, right now, there are these two films.”

Also Read:Deepak Dobriyal: 'Omkara' was my launch, 'Bholaa' is my relaunch

While Deepak has played many characters, he is known for his performance as Pappi ji in Tanu Weds Manu franchise. So, when we asked him if by any chance we will get to see Pappi ji again soon, he said, “I don’t know about it. That only Himanshu (Sharma) and Aanand ji (L Rai) can decide.”

Tanu Weds Manu was a hit at the box office, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a super hit. It was expected that Aanand L Rai will make the third instalment of the film, however, there’s no update on it, and the filmmaker is also asked quite often about it.

Would you like to see Tanu Weds Manu 3? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo actor Deepak Dobriyal on working with Dimple Kapadia, “I saw innocence in her and hunger as an actor”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Tanu Weds Manu 3 Tanu Weds Manu Tanu Weds Manu Returns Deepak Dobriyal Kangana Ranaut R Madhavan Aanand L Rai Himanshu Sharma Movie News TellyChakkar
