Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say

MUMBAI:Deepak Dobriyal is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He is known for his performances in movies like Omkara, Delhi-6, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Dabangg 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and others. Recently, he was seen in the OTT series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and his performance was loved by one and all.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Deepak and while talking about his upcoming movies, the actor stated, “There’s a film called Sector 36, it’s me and Vikrant Massey in it. It’s an amazing concept. Then I am doing a film with Raam Reddy who had last directed Thithi (Kannada film). It’s a very sweet film, in that there’s Manoj bhai (Bajpayee), Priyanka Bose, and others. So, right now, there are these two films.”

While Deepak has played many characters, he is known for his performance as Pappi ji in Tanu Weds Manu franchise. So, when we asked him if by any chance we will get to see Pappi ji again soon, he said, “I don’t know about it. That only Himanshu (Sharma) and Aanand ji (L Rai) can decide.”

Tanu Weds Manu was a hit at the box office, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a super hit. It was expected that Aanand L Rai will make the third instalment of the film, however, there’s no update on it, and the filmmaker is also asked quite often about it.

Would you like to see Tanu Weds Manu 3? Let us know in the comments below...

