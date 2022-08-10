Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha

In the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajat Barmecha spoke on type for characters he looks forward to do and also on dream directors to work with
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:09
movie_image: 
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha

MUMBAI:Actor Rajat Barmecha is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, with his beautiful craft he has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the movies of the actor. Currently Rajat Barmecha is getting some great reviews for his movie Kacchey Limbu.

In the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajat Barmecha spoke on type for characters he looks forward to do and also on dream directors to work with.

Rajat Barmecha on types of character he looks forward to do

Rajat Barmecha says that as an actor he does not want to restrict his talent by doing limited types of characters, so he is looking forward to doing different types of characters and wants to live different lives on screen. Also he is looking forward to playing an innocent looking character who is a psycho killer.

Rajat Barmecha on his dream actor and director to work with

Rajat Barmecha adds, we have such an amazing bunch of talented actors and he really cannot take one name, he wants to work with all the names in the industry because it will be a learning experience with all. Also talking about directors, he is really looking forward to many names and especially he wants to work with Imtiaz Ali.

ALSO READ –Bigg Boss OTT: Wow! From Sambhavna Seth to Pooja Gor, these contestants will be seen in the reality show

Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming projects

Rajat Barmecha says he wants to be sure before giving any names, there are few things in the pipelines which will be out soon, also he has written a script and he is looking forward to sharing it with the fans soon.

What are your views on the actor Rajat Barmecha, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! “When I heard Hansal Mehta is directing it, It was a no-brainer for me” Ishitta Arun

Rajat Barmecha RAJAT BARMECHA FANS JIO CINEMA Kacchey Limbu Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Quest! Sai wants Virat’s help for THIS
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.The actor came into the...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! “Being the character of a watchman, I saw potential in it’ Faiz Khan
MUMBAI: Actor Faiz Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his projects, the actor was seen...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Consoling! Manvendra comes to calm Damayanti
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine
Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all
Monica Bedi
WHAT! These actors were linked with underworld
Adah Sharma
What! Adah Sharma’s old chat mocking Ananya Panday goes viral? here’s what she said
Zara Hatke
Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out