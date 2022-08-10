Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha

MUMBAI:Actor Rajat Barmecha is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, with his beautiful craft he has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the movies of the actor. Currently Rajat Barmecha is getting some great reviews for his movie Kacchey Limbu.

In the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajat Barmecha spoke on type for characters he looks forward to do and also on dream directors to work with.

Rajat Barmecha on types of character he looks forward to do

Rajat Barmecha says that as an actor he does not want to restrict his talent by doing limited types of characters, so he is looking forward to doing different types of characters and wants to live different lives on screen. Also he is looking forward to playing an innocent looking character who is a psycho killer.

Rajat Barmecha on his dream actor and director to work with

Rajat Barmecha adds, we have such an amazing bunch of talented actors and he really cannot take one name, he wants to work with all the names in the industry because it will be a learning experience with all. Also talking about directors, he is really looking forward to many names and especially he wants to work with Imtiaz Ali.

Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming projects

Rajat Barmecha says he wants to be sure before giving any names, there are few things in the pipelines which will be out soon, also he has written a script and he is looking forward to sharing it with the fans soon.

