Exclusive! Yaatris actress Chahatt Khanna on being approached for the movie, “...I have rejected a lot of other things because I did not find it relatable.”

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna is best known for her roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai.

Chahatt Khanna has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. With no doubts, she is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. The actress was recently seen in her latest project, Yaatris, which was a theatrical release.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her character in the movie,

Tell us about your character in the movie?

She’s a girl from Benaras who wants to get married in a joint family. There’s no rocket science or complex in the character, it’s a very simple character. There are no shades and no layers. She’s just like every other girl from a small city. Though I am from Mumbai, it was very relatable to me because there are many similarities in me and Sonam.

What was your initial reaction to the character and what was the USP according to you?

All the characters are very realistic. Even the characters of my on-screen family, they are very relatable characters, there are no vampires and vamps because that’s not how people are in real life. When I was approached for it, it was very relatable and realistic, because of which I have rejected more than 50-60 other projects in the last 2-3 years. I’m not boasting about it but I have rejected a lot of other things because I did not find it so relatable. So when Yaatris was offered to me, I thought it was really good, very relatable, and very new. On top of that, there was Raghubir Yadav in the project. I had watched Panchayat and I really loved his genre and his work. It’s my favourite genre, romcom, comedy, slice of life etc. So when I came to know that Raghubir Ji is also there, I said of course I’m doing it.

Are there any basic parameters you look for before choosing to play a character?

It has to be relatable. If I myself don’t understand the character or don’t relate to it, then who am I fooling? My audiences? My job is not to make a fool out of my audience. I’m an actor and I have talent. I don’t want to make a fool of somebody. Even audience nowadays are so smart that you can’t fool them so I feel that this (the character) is real and beautiful. So I like to choose that kind of characters.

