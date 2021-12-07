Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for movie Shashank

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Shashank has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced the movie which was the subject of discussion was said that it is based on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but later said it was not. The movie has Arya Babbar in the leading role and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards today movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Joshi will be seen in this upcoming movie titled Shashank. Yes you heard right actor Varun Joshi who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie Shashank.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with his upcoming movie as the movie has been the talk of the town already.

