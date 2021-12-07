Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for the movie Shashank

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Shashank has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. It was said that it is based on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but later it was said it was not. The movie has Arya Babbar in the leading role and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Varun Joshi will be seen in this upcoming movie titled Shashank. Yes, you heard right. The actor who is known for his acting contribution in projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, and Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie Shashank.

Well, detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

