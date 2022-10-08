Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

The film that stars popular actresses of Bollywood like Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is a beautiful tale of friendship.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 11:04
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television, films, and OTT.

Also read: Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa

We have an exclusive update regarding the new film Jahaan Char Yaar.

Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and finding themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The film is all set to be released on 16 Sep 2022.

The film that stars popular actresses of Bollywood like Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is a beautiful tale of friendship.

Also read: Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Char Yaar

Well, the update is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in the film.

However the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but prior to her, Nirbhay Wadhwa was too roped in for this project.

Well, how much excited to see the film? 

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Jahaan Chaar Yaar Nirbhay Wadhwa Swara Bhaskar Shikha Talsania Meher Vij Pooja Chopra Bollywood film exclusive interview TellyChakkar Bollywood niharika chouksey Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 11:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Cute! Kabir makes Katha realize her value in his life, Katha stuck in her past
Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another show...
EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil to play the lead opposite Shweta Tiwari in Bodhi Tree Multimedia's next on Zee TV
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Aryan apologises to Imlie for the fake news matter; Cheeni decides to unite Arylie after knowing the truth in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read: ...
Anupama : OMG! Kavya gets interrogated by the Shah family regarding Anuj and Vanraj’s accident
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Revealed! Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi finally speaks out about making actors signing the exclusive contract
MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years of going on-air. On the occasion, producer Asit...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar
Latest Video