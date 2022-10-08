Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in Jahaan Chaar Yaar

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have an exclusive update regarding the new film Jahaan Char Yaar.

Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and finding themselves in an extraordinary adventure. The film is all set to be released on 16 Sep 2022.

The film that stars popular actresses of Bollywood like Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is a beautiful tale of friendship.

Well, the update is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Niharika Chouksey bags a pivotal role in the film.

However the details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but prior to her, Nirbhay Wadhwa was too roped in for this project.

